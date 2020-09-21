CEDAR FALLS — The 1980 Pancake Day Queen has taken the crown again.
Glynis Worthington, now of Cedar Falls, was crowned Mrs. Iowa Sunday, advancing to the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas Next month.
Worthington competed as Mrs. Cedar Valley at the pageant, which was combined with the Missouri and Kansas pageants, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Contestants participate in interview, bathing suit and evening gown competitions as part of the pageant process. She told the Courier in an interview last week that because of her passion for thrift shopping, everything she wore in the pageant was a thrift item.
At age 59, Worthington hopes her experience inspires others to compete in Mrs. America events. Now, she has a year of Mrs. Iowa duties to perform. For more information, visit the Mrs. Cedar Valley Facebook page.